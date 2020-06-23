Holding an election during a pandemic is the latest challenge for an operation that at its best already requires scores of workers, countless hours of labor and thousands of moving parts.

But Washington County is as prepared as it can be, Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says.

Many voters across Oklahoma will head to the polls June 30 to decide a state question as well as a slate of congressional, statewide, county and local primary races.

Under normal circumstances, Washington County relies on the services of about 69 precinct officials to make sure elections are held legally and properly, House said. For next week’s election, 96 poll workers will be on hand to keep the county’s 23 precincts running smoothly and safely.

Even so, “we always can use more precinct officials,” House said.

All positions are full, she added, “but there’s still a week left; you never know what might happen.”

Illness is just one of a number of things that might ordinarily prevent a precinct worker from being able to show up for duty, but the COVID-19 coronavirus perhaps increases that possibility.

Current training for precinct officials takes about three hours and can be completed online, House said. After watching a couple of training videos, applicants will have to answer a few questions and then provide a sworn statement.

Although the job does bring a paycheck – $87 or $97, depending on the position – no one really believes that precinct officials serve for the money, House said.

Their day starts before the polls open at 7 a.m. and ends after they close at 7 p.m., and precinct officials cannot leave the polling place during that time under any circumstances.

“The people who do this are just really dedicated,” House said.

Counties across Oklahoma have been struggling to find enough precinct workers to cover the polls, thanks to the pandemic.

Many precinct officials tend to be older, retired people who have a dedication to the cause but also time on their hands, House said.

Unfortunately, those same people are most at-risk of becoming seriously ill if they were to contract the virus. Consequently, some older poll workers are skipping this election.

“We’ve been very, very fortunate in that we have had only about five or six of our regular workers who are sitting out this election,” House said. “I think the steps the state has taken – as well as the county – to protect the officials is making the difference.”

Those steps will add a little more work for the precinct officials, but they’re intended to protect them, as well as voters, as much as possible, she said.

Precinct officials will be provided face shields, or they will have the option of an eye shield and a mask if they prefer, House said.

“We are asking the public – and we do recommend – that they wear a face mask,” she said.

Hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided to workers, House said, and hand sanitizer will be available to the public, too.

Some streamlining of the voting process itself also is aimed at safety, she said. Voters will sign in with a pen and then vote with the same pen. The pens will then be placed in a bucket, and precinct officials will sanitize them.

The voting machine and related areas also will be sanitized once every hour, House said, and social distancing will be maintained.

Polling places can tend to be small areas, so having the ability to keep that distance was an issue to be addressed, she said.

“We have moved three of our polling places,” she said. “Two of them were smaller, and we needed to accommodate that.”

House said registered voters in the affected precincts should have received new voter identification cards in the mail.

“We’ve done our very best to make sure that we can get as many people as possible inside the voting enclosure and still maintain that 6 feet of social distancing,” she said.

Still, House won’t make any guesses about turnout among the county’s 32,716 registered voters.

“I can’t predict that,” she said. “I don’t really do that because I’m always wrong.”

But House has actual data to tell her that more Washington County residents – a lot more – will be voting by mail.

Four years ago, she said, the county processed 237 applications for absentee ballots. As of Thursday, 1,085 applications had been filed.

House isn’t yet looking ahead to the presidential election in less than five months, though.

“We’ll be prepared,” she said. “We’ll be prepared for whatever lies ahead in November.”

You can help

Anyone who is interested in becoming a precinct official in Washington County should call the Election Board at 918-337-2850.

Polling place changes

Washington County precinct changes:

– Spruce Avenue Baptist Church moved to Wilson Elementary School across the street (temporary move)

– Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church moved to Spirit Church (permanent)

– Williams Center in Vera moved to Vera Southern Baptist Church (permanent)

Voting procedures

Tuesday, June 23, is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot.

Requests can be made online at www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html or in person at the county Election Board.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

In-person early voting will take place at county Election Board offices from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 25-26, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27. The Washington County Election Board is at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101, in Bartlesville.

On the ballot

Ballots in Washington County will feature State Question 802 as well as both Democratic and Republican primary elections for the U.S. Senate; a Democratic primary for the U.S House of Representatives; a Republican primary for the state Corporation Commission; and some state, county, municipal and school board races. For more information, go online to www.countycourthouse.org/pages/election-board.