The conclusion of the Civil War proved to be good news for residents of both the North and South, but bad news for Indians. As peacetime issues were addressed in the east, Congress had more time to consider those in the west. The Union’s army had essentially been dismantled, although many of the prominent officers remained. Ulysses S. Grant was president, his “right hand man,” William T. Sherman was General of the Armies and subordinates like Phil Sheridan and George Custer were still available.

But most of the army they commanded, some 21 million strong, returned to civilian life.

Farming was the primary national occupation and many of the former servicemen were young farmers with families seeking land to make a living. In 1862 Congress approved the Homestead Act, providing for 160 acres of government land that would be free if occupied for five years. The new land that was available was the Western Plains, adjacent to Indian reservations and the land dedicated to the Five Civilized Tribes through their treaties. But, within a decade, government land that had become more scarce, as a result, conflicts grew between settlers and Indians.

In 1869, when the first transcontinental railroad was joined in Utah, Sheridan devised a new plan for controlling the Indian population by destroying their food source, the buffalo. His plan was similar to the “scorched earth policy” he used in his armies’ march across Georgia during the Civil War. Railroads began selling tickets for “buffalo hunts” and hunters fanned out across the plains, some indiscriminately shooting for sport, others to acquire the hides and tongues of the animals. Within a few short years, what historians have estimated to be as many as 60 million buffalo had been reduced to an estimated 300 by the beginning of the 20th century. They have recovered somewhat, protected under the Endangered Species Act until recently.

In the meantime, General Phil Sheridan was placed in charge of forcing tribes onto reservations. Isolated conflicts occurred for several years, but in 1876 when George Custer and 210 of his troops were killed at the Little Bighorn, the “Indian problem” became the central national topic. Skirmishes and battles intensified and were mostly concluded with the slaughter of “ghost dancers” in 1890 at Wounded Knee Creek in South Dakota.

While suppression of the tribes was occurring in the west, in the east legislation addressed additional land acquisition needed for white settlers. In 1887 the General Allotment Act was passed authorizing subdividing Native American lands into allotments. It also provided that after allotments had been assigned, any remaining Native land could be occupied by white settlers. That provision eventually cost the tribes a substantial amount of land, decreasing their holdings from 138 million acres in 1887 to 48 million acres by 1934. Implementation of Dawes moved slowly because of a provision in the act that it be implemented on a tribe-by-tribe basis. So, it wasn’t until 1893 that the focus was on the Five Civilized Tribes. The federal government had discontinued making treaties with the tribes in 1871, but since the Five Civilized Tribes had negotiated treaties many years before that, technically they were exempt from the Dawes Act.

As a result, the Dawes Commission was created 1n 1893, named in recognition of Massachusetts senator Henry Dawes, to negotiate a plan of allotment for the Five Civilized Tribes who occupied more than 20 million acres of valuable land. Members met with tribal representatives during July of 1894. That meeting, and subsequent ones, were totally unproductive and there was evidence that promised to resist any change. Tribal representatives stated their land belonged to everyone and could not be divided. A second visit, then several more by the Dawes Commissioners also failed to convince anyone that allotments were in their best interest. Most tribal representatives continued to state they neither had the authority nor interest in dividing up the land.

Returning to Washington, during March of 1896, frustrated commissioners testified before Congressional committees. Corruption and lawlessness were their themes. Their findings, they concluded, were that the tribal governments were corrupt institutions, dominated by “land barons and bosses.” For example, they had been told that more than one half of the best land in the Cherokee Nation was controlled by just 100 people. Commissioners argued that the government must retain its “guardianship over the Indians and were obligated to protect them.” Dawes summed up the report by stating, “the worst feature of the Indian service is that the Indian sometimes does not know what is best for him.” The result was passage of the Curtis Act in 1898, abolishing the governments of the Five Tribes, forcing the allotment of lands and dissolving tribal courts. The government was now free to foist Dawes on the Nations.

The eventual implementation was just as flawed as the argument. For example, almost two thirds of more than 300 thousand people who eventually applied for enrollment were rejected. Like previous negotiations between the government and Indians, the whole process must be described for what it was, a land grab and another broken promise.

Note: 1806, The Exploration & Settlement of the Cherokee Nation is available on Amazon.com and BARNESANDNOBLE.com

Bruce Howell is an author and retired educator. His work includes 1806, an exploration of the Cherokee Nation in Indian Territory. He resides on Grand Lake with his wife, Kay.