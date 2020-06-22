The Following Items Were Filed June 12 To June 18, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Felonies

Glenn, Samuel Austin, Battery/Assault & Battery On Police Officer,

McCleery, Jacob Scott Isaac, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravated, 2nd & Subsequent

Nelson, Sean, Trafficking In Illegal Drugs, Methamphetamine

Misdemeanors

Curry, Marlana Sue, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravate

Erickson, Nicolas P., Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Moebius, Peyton, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Shaw, John Michael, Public Intoxication

Turner, Donna Sue, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol

Protective Orders

Cantrell, Dennis Eugene Vs. Cantrell, Brenda Sue

Sanders, Claud William Vs. Cantrell, Brenda Sue

Clifton, Doris M. Vs. Comeau, Bruce

Girou, John E Vs. Comeau, Bruce

Comeau, Bruce James Vs. Girou Sr., John Earl

Hooper, Nada Jean Vs. Hooper, Terry L

McIntyre, Sandra Harden Vs. Mcintyre, Odie J.

Marriage Licenses

Ball, Bryson Taylor and Buske, Hanna Elisabeth

Beaty, Ian Ross and Chandler, Sydney Renae

Manley, Nikolas Nolan and Brisco, Katy Suzanne

Fields, Christophor Don and Browning, Cassie Renee

Richards, Hunter William and Dameron, Wynsel Anastasia

Matthews, Trace Lynn and Dinesen, Hannah Baylee

Miranda, Timothy Joseph and Kuiper, Anna Noelene

Leroy, Kevin Thomas and Lyman, Johnann Gail

