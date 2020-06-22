The Following Items Were Filed June 12 To June 18, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.
Felonies
Glenn, Samuel Austin, Battery/Assault & Battery On Police Officer,
McCleery, Jacob Scott Isaac, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravated, 2nd & Subsequent
Nelson, Sean, Trafficking In Illegal Drugs, Methamphetamine
Misdemeanors
Curry, Marlana Sue, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravate
Erickson, Nicolas P., Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Moebius, Peyton, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Shaw, John Michael, Public Intoxication
Turner, Donna Sue, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Protective Orders
Cantrell, Dennis Eugene Vs. Cantrell, Brenda Sue
Sanders, Claud William Vs. Cantrell, Brenda Sue
Clifton, Doris M. Vs. Comeau, Bruce
Girou, John E Vs. Comeau, Bruce
Comeau, Bruce James Vs. Girou Sr., John Earl
Hooper, Nada Jean Vs. Hooper, Terry L
McIntyre, Sandra Harden Vs. Mcintyre, Odie J.
Marriage Licenses
Ball, Bryson Taylor and Buske, Hanna Elisabeth
Beaty, Ian Ross and Chandler, Sydney Renae
Manley, Nikolas Nolan and Brisco, Katy Suzanne
Fields, Christophor Don and Browning, Cassie Renee
Richards, Hunter William and Dameron, Wynsel Anastasia
Matthews, Trace Lynn and Dinesen, Hannah Baylee
Miranda, Timothy Joseph and Kuiper, Anna Noelene
Leroy, Kevin Thomas and Lyman, Johnann Gail
