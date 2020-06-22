Sometimes I will post a recipe and as I am out and about town, I’ll run into someone who tried it and tell me how much they enjoyed it. Well, many of the recipes I post I learned from somebody else. Yeah, I may have made a minor change here and there to it, to suit my own taste, but some I just leave alone. The recipe I’m posting today is a recipe that I found somewhere that was so good, you just leave it alone and go with it.

I found this Cheesy Taco Spaghetti recipe somewhere about three years ago, made it for myself, and then for some others, and everybody, including myself love it. But, when I knew for sure that this recipe was a hit, was when my friend Debbie (Smith) East, told she had made it for her family and how they all loved it. In fact, if I remember correct, Debbie told me that it was going to become one of her new “go to” recipes when her grandchildren come to visit, because they liked it so well. Why is this important? Because anybody who knows Debbie and her cooking ability knows if she gives it thumbs up, then you can bet it is some good eating.

In fact, I have shared some of Debbie’s recipes in my column from time to time, and prepared some of her recipes for myself, and they are always excellent. But Debbie was raised with a similar background as me from what she has told me. She, like I, as a child would spend most Sundays at her grandparent’s rural homes for Sunday dinner, and has told me about some of the things they would have to eat. In fact, the first recipe that Debbie ever shared with me was her Grandma Leora’s chili recipe. I being a chili lover and always looking for a different concept in preparing it was eager to try the recipe she shared and was NOT disappointed. It was a very good recipe!

Other similarities in our lifestyle, was that we were both raised in blue collar homes in Miami, just like many of our other friends were, with both of our fathers being employees of B.F. Goodrich, like so many other children from our generation were. Her father, as was mine was a sportsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing, and she was raised on a lot of the same wild game I was. In fact, her husband David, also a product of Miami, still does lots of fishing around their home on Grand Lake, so I’m assuming that Debbie utilizes her rising on how to prepare wild game to this day.

Well, for years wild game was a staple on me and my late wife’s dinner table as well, as when the game I pursued started to disappear, I began raising my own bobwhite quail and pheasants for eating purposes, as well as going after fresh fish for the dinner table, but not so much anymore, and I do miss those meals. But, I have also looked for new items to try as well, and in doing so, I found this Cheesy Taco Spaghetti recipe to try, and have not been disappointed in it either. So I’m telling you, if you have not tried this recipe, I suggest you prepare it for your family, because Debbie and I both, can vouch that this is something, after you’ve tried, you will soon add to your dinner rotation and the family will be glad you did….

Cheesy Taco Spaghetti

Instructions

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup finely diced onions

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 packet McCormick cheesy taco seasoning

2/3 cup of milk

1 can mild Rotel tomatoes

2 cups water

8 oz. spaghetti (uncooked)

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

Directions

In a very large skillet, add garlic, onions and ground beef. Cook until ground beef has browned, crumbling the ground beef as you cook it. Drain out excess fat.

Sprinkle cheesy taco seasoning across beef and add the milk. Cook until the meat mixture absorbs the moisture

Add entire contents of the mild Rotel (you don't want to drain the liquid), the water and spaghetti.

Bring mixture to a boil. Push spaghetti in so that it is submerged under the liquid. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover skillet. Cook it for about 15 minutes or until spaghetti is tender. Stir occasionally during the 15 minutes to make sure everything is well mixed and spaghetti stays submerged in liquid.

When spaghetti is done, remove lid. Cook for about 1 minute or so with the lid off to reduce down the remaining liquid. Then turn off heat.

Sprinkle grated cheese on top. Cover with lid to allow the cheese to melt (about 2-5 minutes).

Garnish with cilantro and serve.