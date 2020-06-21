Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll, cake.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, pickled beets, cake.
Wednesday: Hot beef patty sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, peaches, garlic bread, rice crispy treat.
Friday: Deli sandwich with toppings, veggie soup, hoagie bun, fruit, birthday cake.
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource and Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.