The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
June 16
• David Eugene Bradshaw, 51, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Sara Joellen Gorby, 34, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Shannon Dyan Heidrick, 50, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
June 16
• Maleik Semaj Farr, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Treshaun Malik Reed, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Sylvia Kimberly-Dawn Soule, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant