Leon Owens

Leon Elvin Owens, 85, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be held from 12 — 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Friday at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 p.m., June 19, at First Baptist Church of Nowata with interment to follow at Oglesby Cemetery.

Marion Ross

Marion Vincent Ross, 94, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

Paul Hamblin

Paul Wayne Hamblin, 82, of Dewey died Thursday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Richard Cooper

Richard Cooper, 90, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

Sharon Wilson

Sharon Kay Wilson, 68, of Wann, died Monday.

Family will receive guests from 6 — 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Church. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.