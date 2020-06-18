Thursday

Jun 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


June 15


• Cole Brian Bruegeman, 25, on charges of driving under the influence of drugs


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


June 15


• Ivis Meraz-Villatoro, 21, on charges of general speeding — basic speed rule and valid driver’s license required in possession


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


June 15


• Michael Dale Clements, 46, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Duke Vigesaa, 44, on charges of failure to register as sex offender