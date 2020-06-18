Oklahoma’s top health official on Tuesday warned people planning to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa that they face an increased risk of becoming infected and transmitting COVID-19. Meanwhile, Trump supporters slept outside the rally site and the campaign considered additional venues to accommodate more people.

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye advised people to get tested before and after the rally scheduled for Saturday evening and to take the usual steps to stay safe, including wearing face coverings and minimizing social interactions.

“As outlined by the CDC, individuals looking to attend Saturday’s event, or any other large-scale gathering, will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel virus,” Frye said.

Meanwhile, a coalition of groups and individuals sought a court order in Tulsa County to mandate masks be worn and social distancing be enforced at the BOK Center, the 19,000-seat arena where the rally will be held. The legal action requests that only a third of the seats be filled. A judge rejected the group’s effort.

The Trump campaign announced this week that masks and hand sanitizer would be distributed to those attending and temperatures checked. However, it will not be mandatory to wear the masks.

David McLain, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, said Monday that the intent was to fill up the BOK Center and that people attending could decide whether they want to wear masks.

The Trump campaign required people seeking tickets to the event to waive their right to sue the campaign or BOK Center management if they become infected with COVID-19.

Frye said Tuesday, “We appreciate the president and his team of advisers for preparing temperature checks, face coverings, and hand sanitizers for Saturday’s event, and we encourage the public to closely follow all public health guidance and procedures established for the event in order to protect yourself and loved ones.”

The campaign has claimed more than 1 million people have sought tickets to the event, Trump’s first campaign rally since early March.

On Monday, Trump told reporters in Washington that the convention hall near the BOK Center would be used for overflow and hold another 40,000 people. The downtown convention hall is the Cox Center. McLain also cited that venue as one that might be used for overflow.

However, the campaign issued a statement Tuesday indicating that no additional sites had been chosen for the overflow.

“The rally will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa but the campaign is also considering other areas adjacent to the arena to allow the President to address even more people,” the statement says.

The president’s visit comes at a time when the state in general, and Tulsa in particular, is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of the Tulsa Health Department told the Tulsa World newspaper that he wished the rally could be postponed.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who also plans to attend, have praised Gov. Kevin Stitt for containing the novel coronavirus while reopening the economy and said that is one reason Tulsa was chosen for the rally. Stitt is expected to visit the White House on Thursday “to discuss the Administration’s plan to partner with states like Oklahoma to reopen small businesses and reignite our economy,” according to the White House.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that he did not know about the rally until he was contacted by BOK Center management.

Bynum said he would have loved for another city to have hosted the first Trump rally in months but he would not try to block it by invoking local civic emergency authority.