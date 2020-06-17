Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, after having previously declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has implemented Phase 3 of the Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan which became effective on June 1, 2020. In an effort to conform, while continuing to make responsible decisions regarding the public’s access to the District Court of Nowata County, Linda Thomas, Chief Judge for Nowata County, has put the following orders in place effective June 15, 2020:

All civil and criminal jury trials shall resume after August 1, 2020 in accordance with the previously scheduled fall jury term.

The judge assigned to the case has full control over his or her courtroom while conducting court business which includes:

• Discretion to prevent any person who appears to be ill from entering or remaining in any courtroom

• The number of people within the courtroom at any given time

• The manner in which a hearing or trial is conducted

• Court hearings, dockets, and appearances will be conducted in a manner same or similar to the manner conducted prior to mid March.

• All rules and procedures, and all deadlines whether prescribed by statute, rule, or order in any civil, juvenile, or criminal case shall be enforced including all appellate rules and procedures for the Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Court of Civil Appeals.

• All dispositive orders entered by Nowata County judges between March 16 and May 15 are valid and enforceable.

• While conducting court business, judges and other court personnel may continue to use all available means to ensure the health of all participants.

Judges may continue to use remote participation to the extent allowed by law by use of telephone conference, Skype, Bluejeans.com, webinar-based platforms, and video conferencing.

• Judges and court staff may continue to use email, fax and drop boxes for acceptance of written materials.

• The Nowata County Court Clerk shall continue to determine public access to the court clerk’s office and the method of filing documents and making payments for filing fees, costs, assessments, etc.

• All persons entering the district court facilities are encouraged to properly wash their hands before entering, maintain and practice good hygiene, and observe respiratory etiquette.

• The use of masks is recommended and encouraged for all members of the public entering the Nowata County District Court facilities.

• Social distancing (6 feet) while occupying any Nowata County District Court facility is required.

• Individuals utilizing the Nowata County District Court facilities should minimize the time spent at the Nowata County Courthouse and should leave the facility immediately upon completion of their business with the court.

• Family members, friends, on-lookers, or other persons not essential to the case may be restricted from entering the courtroom in order to maintain social distancing requirements and/or other CDC guidelines.

• Those who are required to appear before the court and are over 65 years of age or are a part of a vulnerable population may contact the Nowata County Court Clerk at 918-273-0127 to request alternative means rather than personal appearance in court.