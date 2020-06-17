The start of what appears to be a long, hot summer is here.

Daylight lingers after dinner’s done, and the sun’s up before the coffee starts brewing.

During the hottest afternoons, we rest in air-conditioned spaces or find refuge at a shaded swimming hole. We take time to smell the peaches and feel the smooth skin of the tomatoes and remember how to thump watermelons.

Even if we don’t think of ourselves as seasonal eaters, those small changes are there, and this is the time of year when I try to notice them.

We’re enjoying honeydew melons for breakfast and lemonade at lunch. Rather than cooking a big meal, I piece together sandwiches and salads or eat a plate of cheese and figs. When I’m craving something sweet in the middle of the day, I’ll steal a bite of chocolate stored in the freezer.

My family is eating dinner later, sometimes after 8 p.m., in part because it’s easy to lose track of time after months of trying to stay home.

This spring has been unlike any other in memory, and this summer looks to serve as another period of unknowns, but what we can trust is that humans are good at changing with the seasons because we’ve been doing so for longer than we’ve had words to describe them.

Even when everything else feels volatile, recognizing this shift helps me feel more grounded, more stable, more present.

As you experience your own shift, whatever that might look like, you might be looking for some light, summery dishes to provide an anchor for your day. I pulled together a handful of dishes from some excellent new cookbooks that can bring new energy to your hot weather cooking.

Some of them, like the vegetable curry soup with wontons or the stuffed quinoa peppers with Hungarian paprika, have a little spice to make you sweat, while others, like that tomato confit on toast and Thai basil stir fry, are bursting with the flavors of summer.

If you’re already feeling the summer doldrums, consider picking up a new cookbook, shopping for food from a new place or finding a new food show on TV to watch while you’re escaping the heat. This will be the summer to remember: It’s the small changes that can make the biggest difference.

Anchovies With Tomato Confit on Toast

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• 10 cherry tomatoes

• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

• 1/4 bunch of thyme

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1/2 loaf of ciabatta (or your favorite bread)

• 1 (2-ounce) tin of anchovies in olive oil, drained

• 1/2 bunch of basil, leaves only, shredded

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat a splash of olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and place them in the oil with their cut side down. Turn down the heat, add the garlic and thyme, and, with the lid on, leave the tomatoes to soften for 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Slice the ciabatta and toast the bread in a toaster or toaster oven.

Top the warm bread with the confit tomatoes and discard the garlic and thyme. Divide the anchovy fillets between the slices, sprinkle with the basil leaves and drizzle with olive oil to taste.

- From “The Tinned Fish Cookbook: Easy-to-Make Meals From Ocean to Plate” by Bart van Olphen (The Experiment, $18.95)

Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers

• 4 red, orange or yellow peppers, or a mixture, halved from stalk end to base, cored and deseeded

• Olive oil, for sauteing

• 1 white onion, finely diced

• 2 carrots, finely diced

• 1 fennel bulb, trimmed and finely diced• 1 teaspoon paprika, preferably Spanish pimentón or Hungarian hot paprika

• 1/3 cup dried quinoa, cooked according to the pack instructions (or 2/3 cups ready-cooked quinoa)

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped

• 1/2 cup pine nuts, toasted (can substitute other nuts)

• 1/3 cup pitted black olives, roughly chopped

• 1 bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked and finely chopped, plus extra to garnish

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange the peppers, cut side up, in a shallow baking dish. Sprinkle over some salt and pepper and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

Meanwhile, heat enough olive oil to coat the base of a frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots and fennel to the pan with a pinch of salt and saute, stirring regularly, for 15 minutes until soft, sweet, translucent and starting to brown in places. Stir in the smoked or sweet paprika and toast for a minute or so.

Tip the sauteed vegetable mixture into a mixing bowl and stir in all the remaining ingredients. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Divide the quinoa and vegetable mixture between the pepper halves and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the peppers are soft to the point of a knife.

Remove from the oven and leave the peppers to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, which helps the filling to firm up, before lifting them out and serving garnished with extra chopped parsley. Serves 2 to 4.

- From “The Higgidy Vegetarian Cookbook: 100 delicious recipes for pies, tarts & more” by Camilla Stephens (Mitchell Beazley, $24.99)

— Addie Broyles writes about food for the Austin American-Statesman in Austin, Texas. She can be reached at abroyles@statesman.com, or follow her on Twitter at @broylesa.