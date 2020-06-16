ATLANTA — Civil rights groups ratcheted up calls for police reforms Sunday as protesters peacefully demonstrated into the early evening against use of force and the police shooting death of a black man Friday night south of downtown Atlanta.

The Georgia NAACP, JUST Georgia, ACLU of Georgia and the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the killing of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot Friday night outside a Wendy’s restaurant after an altercation with police.

Atlanta’s legislative delegation, meanwhile, said members will introduce a package of bills _ including changes to qualified immunity for police, and requirements that agencies report every use of force.

On Monday, the Georgia General Assembly will reconvene after the session was suspended because of the threat of COVID-19, and lawmakers are expected to debate a hate crimes bill.

“We absolutely will not tolerate anything less than change,” said state Rep. Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta.

The killing of Brooks inflamed tensions over racial injustice and police brutality that have led to demonstrations in Atlanta and cities across the nation since Memorial Day when George Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

“We believe there has to be a transformational culture shift within the Atlanta Police Department,” said Tiffany Roberts, a leader of JUST Georgia, which formed following the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick.

Protests downtown and at the Wendy’s remained largely peaceful well into the evening hours Sunday and storms seemed to scatter demonstrators near dusk. Officers confronted demonstrators on the Downtown Connector and deployed pepper spray.

Eyewitness video of the Atlanta shooting went viral Saturday and by the end of the day Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from her post _ though she remains employed with the city. The city also fired Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks. A second officer, Devin Bronsan, is on administrative duty.

By nightfall Saturday, what started as a peaceful protest outside the fast food restaurant on University Avenue turned violent. The Wendy’s was torched, protesters shut down a nearby freeway and police launched tear gas and fired what are known as less-lethal projectiles to disperse the crowd.

Some three dozen people were arrested Saturday night.

Civil rights groups on Sunday objected to the use of tear gas and other tactics against protesters who, they said, were exercising their First Amendment rights. Roberts said children were in attendance.

“For there to be such a cavalier utilization of these types of weapons against community members is an escalation of violence that is unnecessary,” Roberts said.

Atlanta police spokespeople did not return a message seeking comment.

The Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP, called Shields’ resignation “symbolic” and called it a political move by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is reportedly being vetted as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Woodall demanded Shields’ complete separation from the city.

“I want to be very clear that simple piecemeal solutions and symbolism just will not work,” Woodall said.

The Georgia NAACP will be back at the Capitol on Monday, leading a march for criminal justice changes, including passage of a hate crimes bill and an end to citizens’ arrest laws.

Spokespeople for Bottoms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bottoms was scheduled to appear Sunday night at a CNN town hall on racial inequality and the coronavirus pandemic with other prominent black female mayors.

Friday night, police were called to the Wendy’s on University Avenue to a report of a man asleep in his car, blocking the drive-through window. Officers confronted Brooks, 27, who authorities said failed a field sobriety test.

Police video showed the interaction between Brooks and officers was calm until officers attempted to handcuff Brooks.

Brooks resisted and a struggle ensued. Video shows Brooks wrestled a Taser away from officers and fled.

Restaurant surveillance video shows Brooks running away. He turned and appeared to fire the Taser at the pursuing officers and he was shot.

An autopsy report released Sunday said Brooks suffered organ damage and blood loss from two “gunshot wounds of the back.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which typically conducts probes into police shootings, is investigating the matter, as is the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds has urged patience and asked the public not to rush to judgment.

In an interview with CNN, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a decision about charges could come “sometime around Wednesday.”

“(Brooks) did not seem to present any threat to anyone,” Howard told CNN. “The fact that it would escalate to his death seems unreasonable.”

CNN reported three charges are being considered: murder, felony murder and voluntary manslaughter.