OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma gaming tribes have submitted additional legal arguments to an Oklahoma City federal judge, clearing the way for a possible court ruling on whether the state’s 15-year tribal gaming compacts expired on Jan. 1 or automatically renewed on that date.

The governor contends the gaming compacts expired Jan. 1 and has said he wants to renegotiate their terms to get more money for the state.

The tribes argue that the compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1 for another 15-year term.

It is unknown how soon Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti might issue a ruling.

Hundreds of pages of legal arguments in the case have focused on the interpretation of one sentence in the gaming compacts that is more than 100 words long and includes many clauses and phrases.

That solitary sentence includes the words “this compact shall have a term which will expire on January 1, 2020,” as well as “the compact shall automatically renew for successive additional fifteen-year terms.”

Attorneys for the governor argue that the intent of the compacts was clear. They contend the compacts were designed to give tribes a 15-year head start to develop a casino gaming industry before the compacts would expire and the state would have an opportunity to renegotiate terms that might be more favorable to the state.

“Oklahoma seeks the benefits of the bargain to which the tribes agreed: expiration of the compact at the end of its 15-year term and negotiation of new compacts to govern the next generation of class III (casino-style) gaming in Oklahoma,” the governor’s attorneys stated in a court filing.

The gaming tribes that are suing the governor contend the state made a different bargain. They contend the state agreed that the compacts would automatically renew for an additional 15-year term so long as the state authorized anyone else to conduct an electronic form of Class III gaming beyond pari-mutuel horse wagering.

They contend the state has done that annually by licensing the operation of electronic gaming machines at horse racing facilities, as well as some other things like approving the use of the internet in some lottery games.

A lot is at stake financially. Stitt’s attorneys said in a court filing that gaming is now a $4.5 billion a year industry for the tribes. Last year the state received about $148 million in exclusivity fees from tribal gaming operations. Both numbers are expected to drop dramatically this year because of disruptions in operations caused by COVID-19.