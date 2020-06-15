Monday

Terri Jameson, 65, of Miami, passed away May 18, 2020, at her home. Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the First Christian Church in Miami. Services entrusted to the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.