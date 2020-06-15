The last 10 years or so of my working life, I worked out of town. During those years, my habits changed drastically. I spent more time by myself than I had ever been used to. Most days I would go to lunch by myself, and of course the drive back and forth to work also gave me more private time. I became accustomed to the isolated time and in fact got to where I actually enjoyed it to a point. It gave me time to think and reflect on things before coming home.

Then in 2013, my wife of 38 years passed away, and all of a sudden, I was alone for the first time in my life. At first it was difficult dealing with almost total alone time, but as the time passed, like anything else, it became normality. Not being un-sociable, but now days, I relish the time alone I get during the day. It gives me time to reflect on what I have witnessed in my life.

Being a music lover, I am versatile in the types of music I like and listen to. But when it comes down to just one type of music to choose from, I always revert back to what I grew up listening to.

One song that comes to mind, that if you listen to it, puts things in perspective. That would be the song “Dust in the Wind” by the band Kansas.

It says, “I close my eyes, only for moment, and the moments gone.”

Nothing could be closer to the truth. Our time here is so brief, compared to the overall perspective of things. Many times as I sit alone, I reflect back on people I have encountered throughout my life. Some people I spent many years with while others, I may have only met one time, but yet, something about the encounter keeps them in my memory.

Other things that may have occurred in my life for “Only a Moment” may have happened with someone that I was associated with for many years, but left a lasting impression in my life.

The summer I was 14 years old, we finished baseball season before the fourth of July that year. As soon as the season was complete, I went to spend the rest of the summer with my grandparents at Centralia, Ok.

My grandpa had got me a job working in the hayfield with him until football practice started two weeks before the start of school.

I remember several things from that almost two months, even though it was “Only for a Moment” in the overall scope of my life. But the thing I remember the most from that summer, and has stayed with me throughout the rest of my life was my grandmother preparing breakfast for my grandpa and I each morning before we left for work.

You might think, why would I remember something as minor as this? Well, each morning I would request the same breakfast. My grandparents were farm people. They raised their own meat, veggies, milk, and eggs. Since grandpa always had chickens, they would eat lots of home raised free-range eggs. In fact, our lunches in the hayfield would usually consist of an egg sandwich. So needless to say, eggs were also a staple on the breakfast table as well.

Each morning grandma would fix me scrambled eggs and pancakes. You may ask why I would ask for pancakes each morning. Well, my grandma did not own a toaster. If you wanted toast, she would have to make it in the skillet, which is good toast in my books, but not as good as a pancake.

She would prepare my eggs and I would take a pancake, butter it and use it for bread. That’s right, no syrup.

This is a habit I created that summer that has still lasted for me. Oh yeah, there are times, I like a stack of cakes with butter and syrup, but to this day, there are many times, even in a restaurant, I will order scrambled eggs and pancakes, and eat them the same way I did those many years ago in my grandmothers kitchen, when it was “Only for a Moment.”

Perfect Scrambled Eggs

Ingredients

3 farm fresh eggs

3 tablespoons whole milk

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

A pinch of salt and pepper

Directions

Whisk eggs, salt, pepper, and milk together, until light and foamy.

Add the butter to a nonstick skillet. When the butter starts to bubble, after about a minute, add the egg mixture. Now scramble the eggs, stirring slowly.

As soon as the liquid has all disappeared from the pan, kill the heat and transfer to a plate, letting rest for about a minute to finish cooking.