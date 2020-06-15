GROVE - The Third Annual Tiki-man 5K and Fun Run took place on Saturday, June 13, at Wolf Creek Park.

Amber Davis bested the field of sixteen runners with a time of 26:41. Coming in second for the women's category and second overall was Susie Malone. Jerry Creekmore won the men's category and was the only male runner in the event. Autumn Sands claimed the final award, third in the women's category.

Two runners misinterpreted the signs, causing them to turn too early and were disqualified.

1 - Amber Davis 26:41

2 - Susie Malone 26:48

3 - Jerry Creekmore 29:12

4 - Autumn Sands 31:15

5 - Amy Sands 31:24

6 - Holley Porter 32:48

7 - Debbie Creekmore 36:07

8 - Kasey Winfrey 37:42

9 - Laura Rexwinkle 38:15

10 - Maria Miller 42:16

11 - Jennifer Fink and Lorie Ramey 44:56

13 - Angelica Wilson and Vanessa Hernandez 45:15

DQ - Ethel Anderson and Tandy Wofford