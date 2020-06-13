By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians enjoyed Thursday’s sweep so much they did an encore on Friday — this time at the expense of the visiting Oklahoma Process.

Ending a grueling homestand — which included six games in four days — the Indians swept the Process, 4-3 and 9-1, in 19-and-U baseball play at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University diamond.

With the wins, the Indians improved to 6-4 and extended their winning streak to four straight.

Next up, the Indians spend this weekend at an Enid tourney, at which they will face the Enid Majors, the Enid Plainsmen and Three Rivers.

On Saturday, the Indians play at 5 p.m., (Majors) and 7:30 p.m. (Plainsmen) at David Allen Memorial Park. Sunday’s games are at 2:30 p.m. (Three Rivers) and 5 p.m., (Majors). Bartlesville Radio is planning on announcing the games.

Following are summaries of Friday’s wins.

Indians 4, Process 3 (9)

William Parsley delivered on his turn to be the difference-maker. He socked a single in the bottom of the ninth — with Dakota Ward on third, via a leadoff triple — for the walk-off blast.

The Indians had trailed, 2-0, prior to their push for their third-straight victory.

Back in the early going, Josh Holt drove home a run to push the Process to a 1-0 lead.

Bartlesville went goose-egg in the bottom of the second, despite a leadoff walk by Hunter Harlan.

The Process added an insurance run in the top of the third to wangle out a 2-0 lead.

So far, the Indian offense — which had scored a total of 37 runs the day before — couldn’t find a map to get them around the basepath.

That didn’t change in the bottom of the third as they went down, 1-2-3.

But, Parsley had taken over as relief pitcher for the Indians and put the cap on the Process offense — along with the defense — to keep the Indians within striking distance.

They finally cashed in the bottom of the fourth — Ward smacked a standup double, advanced to third and rumbled home on Harlan’s single to cut the Process lead in half, 2-1. However, the Indians left ducks on the pond.

Through five-and-a-half innings, the Process still led by one, 3-2, and threatened to stop the Indians’ winning express.

The Indians didn’t help themselves in the bottom of the sixth when they were retired at home on an attempted score on a passed ball and then left two runners stranded to leave the score frozen at 3-2.

Fortunately, the Indians rode the coat-tails of closer Bradee Rigdon, who threw a perfect inning in the top of the seventh to keep the margin at one run.

But, the Indians were down to crunch-time — score or snore.

Harald Borg and Rigdon both reached base to open the bottom of the seventh, which prompted the exit of the Process pitcher in favor of another.

The new hurler issued a four-ball express to Ward to load the bases.

Two batters later, Parsley knocked into a fielder’s choice to plate Borg to tie the game, 3-3.

That made it extra-inning time.

Rigdon struck out the side — in order — in the top of the eighth.

But, in the bottom of the eighth, the Indians, squandered a baserunner to come away with a zero.

In the top of the ninth, Rigdon again struck out three batters — sandwiched around a hit batsman — to handcuff the Process.

Finally, in the bottom of the ninth, the Indians did what they had to.

With one out, Ward walloped a triple to set the table.

Two batters later Parsley transformed into the game hero, joining Harlan as one of two Indians with a walk-off bang this season.

Indians 9, Process 1

The pattern of the contest wasn’t quite as lopsided as the final margin suggested.

The Indians didn’t pull away until the latter part of the five-inning run rule.

Meanwhile, Haden Fiddler muscled up for a superb pitching out for Bartlesville, allowing only five hits and striking out six.

The Indians went up, 1-0, in the bottom of the second.

They tackled on several runs in the fourth inning, including a balk that score Harlan, a two-run single by Rigdon to bring home Shelton and Borg, a RBI knock by Calvin Johnson to plate Rigdon and so on.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dakota Ward tripled home Rigdon to complete the eight-run run-rule win.

The Indians — who have played 10 games in seven days — are slated to be on the road the entire next week.

Their next scheduled home game won’t be until the latter part of June.