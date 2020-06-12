The Seminole State College Business and Industry Program is offering two water and wastewater D & C renewal courses on Friday, June 26.

Courses will meet in the Enoch Kelly Haney Center Lecture Hall, Room 102. The courses will be taught by Kara Stanley, an A-level certified instructor.

Water and wastewater operators seeking four to eight hours of renewal training may attend one or both sessions. The first runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 26.

Water and wastewater renewal training for four hours is $40 and $80 for eight hours.

Those interested in enrolling are encouraged to contact Stephen Brooks, Business and Industry Coordinator, at s.brooks@ssok.edu or 405-382-9261.