PAVE (Pottawatomie Advocates for Voter Education) hosted a candidate forum Thursday night so residents could get to know those running for the local offices of Shawnee Mayor, and Wards 2, 3 and 4.

Ward 2 candidates are Elliot Shuler and Bob Weaver. Ward 3 candidates are Travis Flood and James Harrod. Ward 4 candidates are Darren Rutherford and LaDonna Bryce.

There are four candidates for mayor, Ed Bolt, Theresa Cody, Ron Gillham Sr. and Dean Hudlow.

Another forum, for county and legislative races, is set for 7 p.m. June 18 at Shawnee City Hall — to ask questions of candidates.

The June 18 forum will feature State Senate Dist. 17 candidates Brandon Baumgarten, Shane Jett and Ron Sharp; Senate Dist. 28 candidates Christian Ford, Mike Haines and Zack Taylor; Dist. 2 County Commissioner candidates Jason Evans and Randy Thomas; and sheriff candidates Mike Booth, Jeff Griffith and Ben Henderson.

Since there won’t be a live audience, questions must be submitted in advance — by June 16 for the June 18 forum — to allow time for screening.

Check the PAVE Facebook page for the email address for submissions.

The election is June 30.

Watch for the candidates' responses to hot topics in future editions of The Shawnee News-Star.