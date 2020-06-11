PAVE (Pottawatomie Advocates for Voter Education) will host a Candidate Forum for the city races at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, June 11) at Shawnee City Hall. However, the event is not open to the public, so voters have been asked to submit questions in advance through email.

The forum will be available live on Vyve channel 3 or online at www.shawneeok.org/services/video_multimedia/city_connect_live.php. It will also be recorded for later viewing.

Tonight’s forum will begin with the commission candidates by ward and end with the mayor’s race.

Ward 2 candidates are Elliot Shuler and Bob Weaver; Ward 3 candidates are Travis Flood and James Harrod; Ward 4 candidates are Darren Rutherford and LaDonna Bryce.

The four candidates for mayor are Ed Bolt, Theresa Cody, Ron Gillham Jr. and Dean Hudlow.

All candidates for mayor and commission seats have accepted invitations to participate.

PAVE president Marilyn Bradford, who will serve as moderator, said the group discussed various ways to handle the forum in light of the pandemic, and with the help of City of Shawnee officials decided to follow its usual format — except for no audience.

Only candidates, the press and a few staffers will be admitted to the commission chambers. All others will be turned away.

PAVE will host a second forum a week later, on June 18, at the same time and place.

The June 18 forum will feature State Senate Dist. 17 candidates Brandon Baumgarten, Shane Jett and Ron Sharp; Senate Dist. 28 candidates Christian Ford, Mike Haines and Zack Taylor; Dist. 2 County Commissioner candidates Jason Evans and Randy Thomas; and sheriff candidates Mike Booth, Jeff Griffith and Ben Henderson. Already accepting for that forum are Booth, Griffith, Haines, Sharp and Thomas.

Email questions for that forum will be accepted through 5 pm Tuesday, June 16, at paveshawnee@gmail.com to allow time for screening.

PAVE is a non-partisan voter education group that welcomes new members. If interested, leave a message on the PAVE Facebook page.