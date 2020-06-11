HOBART — Zack Harris looked across his wheat fields earlier this year. He liked what he saw. His wheat crop was lush and green. He expected to have a strong yield. And wheat prices, he said, weren’t bad.

In mid-March, that all changed. Businesses shuttered and stocks tumbled as fears of the coronavirus spread across the nation.

But why did wheat prices fall? People didn’t stop eating.

“It’s disheartening,” Harris said. “Traditional supply and demand doesn’t really affect the pricing of our livelihood anymore.”

Farmers like Harris are at the mercy of those who run commodities exchanges, places where companies set prices for goods and trade them.

Seeds are purchased and planted in the late summer and early fall. Once that wheat grows, the crop is harvested and sold in the late spring and early summer.

Harris started harvesting his 4,600 acres of wheat in late May. Prices are down and so are his crop yields. A drought hit crops at the end of the month, and a freeze came at the end of April. At the start of May, a hail storm damaged crops.

Now, he is losing money. And he can’t control that.

“When we planted the crop, we could justify a small profit in a wheat crop,” Harris said. “Two months ago, the price was better, and the yield outlook was better.”

The wheat is going to produce a smaller yield per acre, and the crop will sell for a lower price than expected, Harris said.

“My small profit of $20, $30, $40 or $50 per acre becomes a $50 loss per acre,” Harris said. “Times that by, like I said, 4,000-plus acres.”

Wheat prices have been on a downward trend since August 2018. The global price of wheat at the time was nearly $211 per metric ton, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows.

The highest price for wheat in the last 30 years was in March 2008, when wheat sold for almost $404 per metric ton.

The price hit a low point in September 2019 at about $147 per metric ton and is currently nearly $180 according to the latest available data.

Effects from COVID-19 are felt across the entire economy, and that can hurt commodity prices as well, Harris said.

“The coronavirus itself has negatively affected (the market) some in that the paper-traders are less likely to invest in the commodity market, and that’s where our price traditionally comes from,” Harris said. “Someone that has a portfolio in New York City that invests in wheat, cotton or whatever it may be — they trade the paper that we make our livelihoods on. They’re less likely to put their excess money into a risky market.”

Harris and his family have grown a number of crops over the years including wheat, cotton, alfalfa and milo. They also raise cattle. Picking which crop to plant is difficult when markets fluctuate.

“It just kind of depends on if and where there’s ever any profit in a crop,” he said. “We try to rotate to that if the conditions allow.”

In nearby Washita County, Daryl Hoover is also feeling the effects of the depressed economy. To keep his operation afloat, he is trying to reduce costs by using older, less expensive farming equipment.

He is running 22-year-old John Deere combines to bring his crop to market.

“Somehow or another, you’re going to have to figure out how to make a 22-year-old machine do what a new $400,000 combine would,” he said. “The same thing in the hay business. We’re going to have to figure out a way to make older equipment, less costly equipment, do the job and do it efficiently.”

Hoover has seen wheat prices rise and fall. He sold wheat for nearly $7 per bushel in the 1990s, he said. Today, he’s selling it for about $4 per bushel.

He explained some of the constraints of working with a product sold on commodities exchanges.

“That’s the thing about agriculture, we have to walk up there and ask, ‘What will you give for our product?’” Hoover said. “We have to let it be traded on the board of trade, and they tell us what we’re going to get for it. We have no bargaining. Somebody else sets our price. A business in town, if their production prices go up, they’re forced to pass that on to their consumer. Our problem, even if our input prices do go up, we cannot pass that on to the consumer.”

Farmers have to take out loans to purchase equipment, seed and pay employees. Once they take the crop to market, someone else turns a profit — even if a farmer loses money.

“People don’t understand anymore … the dollars it takes to put the grain in the tank, to get it to town and to get it to the flour mill so the flour mill can grind it up. And then send it to the guy who makes the bread, and the Wonder Bread gets hauled to your United Supermarket or Walmart Supercenter,” Harris said.