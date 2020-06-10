The effects of the COVID-19 shutdown are still playing out as this month's sales tax collections in Pottawatomie County show a dip — but not a significant one.

The effects of the COVID-19 shutdown are still playing out as this month's sales tax collections in Pottawatomie County show a dip — but not a significant one.

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue has been down since all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

Local shops have just now started to open back up to some degree over the past few weeks.

April's data — though it did show a slight decrease — was not substantial. Sales tax collections in April were down only $6,310.45 from a year ago.

Last month's decrease was a much bigger hit — nearly $97,000 below 2019's May figures.

Collections in revenue for June were down — as expected — over June 2019.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $651,528.07, down from the same month a year ago when $670,100.47 was received –– a decrease of $18,572.40.

June numbers averaged over the past 13 years come in at about $607,000, but the average for the past five years has been much higher — nearing $645,000.