As summer break officially begins, any child 18 and under can receive free, nutritious meals at more than 80 sites through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program.

In Oklahoma, one in four children live with food insecurity. With schools no longer providing food until the school year begins, many children are left without their primary source of nutritious food.

"You can’t thrive and grow if you don’t have nutritious food during the summer months," said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. "Oklahoma children should not have to worry about where their next meal will come from."

The Regional Food Bank prepares and packs the meals and snacks in its production kitchen, Hope's Kitchen. The food is then delivered to community-based partner agencies who distribute it to children in their communities. Each site will be following precautions to safely distribute food to children.

Summer Feeding sites are available in 19 counties. In Pottawatomie County, meals and snacks are available at the following sites:

Community Market of Pottawatomie County

120 S. Center St., Shawnee

Shawnee Family YMCA

700 W. Saratoga St., Shawnee

Additional sites will be added in the following weeks. A full list of sites participating in the Summer Feeding Program and when they offer meals and snacks can be found by visiting rfbo.org/summermeals.

Summer meals are provided through support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Meals will be provided equally and without charge to all children age 18 and younger, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

To file a complaint of discrimination, call 800-795-3272 or write to:

USDA Director

Office of Adjudication 1400 Independence Ave.

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Help fight hunger this summer by donating to the Regional Food Bank. Donate by visiting rfbo.org/give or by calling 405-972-1111.

About the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to nutritious food. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state's largest hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.