MIAMI - CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is pleased to announce Terri Sanday has been selected as CASA Volunteer of the Month for June 2020.

Sanday has been a CASA volunteer for 2 years, serving 8 children on 5 cases. Sanday says of her work with CASA, “The biggest reward for me is to see the children placed in safe and loving homes and receiving permanency either through reunification with their parents or through adoption.”

Sanday has been instrumental in the cases that she has served on, but her eyes light up when she reminisces of one particular case that ended in reunification. She recalls how a young mother turned her life around and inspired others to do the same. This mom placed her child first and overcame many life obstacles through hard work and determination. “I will never forget the tears of joy she shed and the courtroom applauding as her case was dismissed and her child returned to her custody,” recalls Sanday.

Sanday has been married to the love of her life, Brian, for almost 40 years. Together they have raised 3 beautiful children; Justin, Summer, and Katie and have 9 exceptional grandchildren. She is very proud that her daughter, Summer, has just became a brand-new CASA volunteer. Sanday is an avid Celtic Thunder super fan; she has attended nearly 30 shows and solo performances of the group! Sanday is a seasoned genealogist and since 1982 she has enjoyed reconnecting families and absolutely loves helping adoptees locate their biological families. Sanday has a passion for research and has been a member of various genealogical and historical societies throughout the years. She is a member of Sigma Tau Delta and Phi Theta Kappla. Sanday worked in safety, recruiting, and human resources for several truck lines until she retired.

Sanday became involved with CASA when her now 22-year-old grandson and 2 of his younger siblings were shocking and heinously abused by their mother (her son’s ex fiancé) and her boyfriend. They were 5, 4, and 3 years old at the time. She and her husband immediately stepped in and became a kinship placement for their grandson. Sanday recalls feeling shocked and naïve by how many children were in foster care going into the deprived court system. She recalls the heartache she felt for all those children as they were lined up waiting for court. Sanday first learned of CASA by pure chance when she stumbled across a brochure about CASA and knew immediately that she would volunteer.

Sanday’s Advocate Coordinator, Melinda Stotts, said of Sanday, “Terri is the CASA every Advocate Coordinator and Judge hopes for and every child deserves. Her heart is absolutely dedicated to the cause of standing for the children she serves to ensure they are safe, loved and feel special. I am so proud to have her on our CASA team and as a friend. No one works harder for our children than she does. This is a well deserved and earned.”

The mission of CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is to speak up for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courts of northeast Oklahoma. CASA promotes the recruitment and training of quality volunteers who work to Change A Child’s Story for the better.

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is a regional multi-district court-appointed special advocate program serving abused and neglected children with volunteer advocates in the 11th, 12th, and 13th Judicial Districts. CASA of Northeast Oklahoma serves the district courts in Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers, and Washington counties, as well as the Quapaw Nation Tribal Court.

More CASA volunteers like Sanday are needed in northeast Oklahoma. New volunteer training dates will be posted on our website soon. To volunteer, go to www.casaneok.org and click on “Get Involved,” and then “Apply Now.” The application takes 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

For more information about CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, please visit the program’s website or call (918) 923-7276.