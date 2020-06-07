The online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Rogers State University has been ranked among the top three programs in Oklahoma.

The RN2BSN program originated in 2007 with traditional on-ground instruction. In fall 2019, the online section launched with 76 students in attendance. The transition to an online delivery has nearly doubled enrollment for the 2020 summer and fall semesters.

“Our nursing programs continue to provide students throughout the region with the best educational opportunities,” said Dr. Susan Willis, dean of the school of professional studies. “We have great nursing faculty. I am proud to see their hard work recognized.”

The online RN2BSN program is designed for working RNs and provides students with an expanded set of skills and the opportunity to pursue career advancement. With the online delivery model, nurses can continue working while advancing their education.

“RSU has a long history of nursing excellence. Through the years we have seen a need for a more flexible learning environment,” said Dr. Carla Lynch, department head for the department of health sciences. “RSU has adapted to meet those needs. It offers quality, flexibility and affordability beyond any other program in our region.”

RSU’s Nursing program began in 1981. It is approved by the Oklahoma Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The state ranking designation comes from registerednursing.org, an online industry publication operated in California that reviews programs across the nation.

For more information about the RN2BSN degree program, visit rsu.edu/rn2bsn.

Information provided by Jennifer Smith of RSU.