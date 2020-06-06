Richard Melton Whitman was born April 1, 1948, in Shawnee to Carl Edgar Whitman and Betty Jean (Bowman) Whitman and ran into the arms of Jesus on June 1, 2020.

Richard was a master craftsman when it came to carpentry. He could turn a twig into a walking stick and a 2’x4’ into a multi-million dollar home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, and sister Paula.

He is survived by his three sons: Mark Douglas Whitman (wife Virginia), Kent Eric Whitman, and Christopher Gregory Whitman; granddaughters: Jessica Williams (husband Cody), and Madison Whitman; grandsons: Dillion and Ryan Howard, Mason and Madux Whitman, and Bradley Huddleston

Great Grandson: Creedon Tuff Williams; sisters: Charlotte, Theresa and Carol Ann; nieces and nephews: Laura Janette, LaDawna McLendon, Latisha Moreland, Kalli Stevenson, Daniel Ghering, Michael Ghering, and Jessica Hyepock; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, as well as one great-great-niece and nephew and too many friends to be named here.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Countryside Church 20814 OK-102, Tecumseh, OK 74873. Graveside service will follow.