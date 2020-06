Dax Dale Walton was cradled in God's arms June 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Cleva McInturff.

He is survived by his father, Tynan Walton; his mother, Jamie Pawpa; brothers, Josiah Pawpa and Legend Walton; his paternal grandmother, Regina Ballard; paternal grandpa, Ray Walton and Amy; maternal grandmother, Kimberly Wilson; paternal great-grandparents, Emmitt and Susan Hale; maternal great-grandfather Tommy McInturff; uncle and aunt Trey and Whitley Hale; and numerous cousins.