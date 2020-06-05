The Oklahoma City Community Foundation and Kirkpatrick Foundation have awarded $13,000 through a second round of Oklahoma Disaster Fund for Animal Support (OK-DFAS) grants to help five animal welfare nonprofits in Oklahoma impacted by the Covid-19 emergency.

Since its establishment in late March, the OK-DFAS has awarded a total of $43,500 to 14 charitable organizations throughout Oklahoma to help mitigate the severity of the Covid-19 financial impact.

The Kirkpatrick Foundation offered a dollar-for-dollar match opportunity to further encourage donors to support OK-DFAS, and $75,000 is still available for donors to make a greater impact through the match.

“We hope donors will take advantage of this valuable philanthropic tool the Kirkpatrick Foundation is providing to help our state’s animal welfare organizations that have been affected by disaster,” said Oklahoma City Community Foundation President Nancy B. Anthony. “Their gifts will have twice the impact which is really important at this time.”

The following organizations are receiving the second round of Oklahoma Disaster Relief for Animal Support Fund grants:

Broken Arrow Rescue Community | $2,000 to provide support for spay and neuter services as well as emergency veterinary care for foster rescue animals.

Pets Helping People (Muddy Paws) | $4,000 to support shelter dog boarding and adoption fees as part of the training program for incarcerated women and abandoned pets.

Saving Pets At Risk, Inc. | $3,000 to support dog boarding fees when foster homes are not available.

Stephens County Humane Society | $2,500 to provide food and medical supplies for shelter and foster cats and dogs.

The Right Path | $1,500 to provide veterinary care for 23 horses.

