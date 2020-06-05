Linda Sue Atchison was born Oct. 4, 1951, to Gladys and William Martin.

She attended elementary school in Joplin, Missouri. Shortly after her mother remarried, they moved to McAlester in 1961.

She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She attended Wayland Baptist Church, where she served as an usher and in the youth choir.

She attended L’overture High School and graduated from McAlester High School. Linda was active in tennis, flag football, basketball, bowling and softball. She was also a member of the Vocational Industrial Club of America (VICA), a professional training program designed for technical, skilled and health occupations.

She later served as a candy striper at St. Mary’s hospital in McAlester. That experience unlocked her passion for nursing and she fell in love with it.

After high school, she married the love of her life, Nathaniel Atchison. Nathaniel and Linda moved to Ada to continue their education and later settled in Shawnee.

Still pursuing nursing, Linda worked at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City as a surgical tech and then advanced into labor and delivery. She was always recognized for her excellence, precision to detail and stellar work performance. Linda was offered a position to advance her career in a private practice in the OB/GYN field where she continued until she retired.

Linda will be remembered for her down to earth wit, humor, love for sports (Go Thunder!), love for God and her family and friends. She had a true servant’s heart and spirit of humility. She will always be remembered for her work ethic and her legacy of faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband Nathaniel Atchison, fathers William Martin, Therman Broadous, mother Gladys Broadous and brother Clifton Broadous.

She leaves to cherish her memory son Johnathan Atchison (Lora), Stacey Thomas (Furnell), Brandy Atchison; her grandchildren Sonia Krochak (Zach), Jordan Atchison, Payton and Mya Atchison; her sisters Bernadine Broadous, Barbara Davis, Bernice Dixson, Vanessa Shaw, Deborah Bradford (Myron) and brothers William Broadous (Kathy), Timothy Broadous ( Sherri), Zelos Broadous (Tiffany) and John Broadous (Rachel).

A private graveside service will be held.