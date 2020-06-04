Johnny Ray Simpson was born March 8, 1962, in Bloomington, Illinois, and went to his heavenly home May 31, 2020, in Shawnee.

He was born to John and Dorothy (Piper, Sandstrom) Simpson.

He married January Thoennes in Shawnee and later divorced.

He is survived by his partner Paula Miller of Cooksville, Illinois, and daughters and their husbands Toni and Kaylen Kendrick of Bloomington, Illinois; Amber and Brandon Collins of Bay Minette, Alabama; sisters Victoria and Lowery Holland of Sparks, and Shirley Sandstrom of Shawnee; brothers Dennis Simpson and partner Judy Fox of Gun Barrell City, Texas; Allen Simpson and partner Sue Jackson; and James Simpson of Bloomington, Illinois; grandchildren: Raylee Bartlett, Haylie, Dominikk, and Liam Collins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Michael and Roger Sandstrom, sister Helen Simpson and nephew Roger Moutaw.

He retired from Bloomington Offset in Bloomington, Illinois. He split his time between Cooksville, Illinois, and Sparks, where he loved to fish and being in the outdoors.

There will be a private family memorial to celebrate his life.