Warring leaving Bartlesville PD to begin new career with Grand Lake Mental Health

After 25 years of service with the Bartlesville Police Department, Sgt. Jim Warring is retiring June 1. However, he still hopes to make a difference in people’s lives.

He is leaving the department to start a new career with Grand Lake Mental Health Center.

“Officers and courts increasingly deal with issues that are due to mental health and substance abuse issues,” Warring said. “My new position will be designed to have direct communication between the courts, law enforcement, mental health care professionals, and the communities to effectively start solving some of these issues to alleviate frustration and make communities safer for all.

“What attracted me to GLMHC is the desire to implement innovative ideas, and my position is the first one of its kind in Oklahoma to my knowledge.”

Warring’s career as a police officer started shortly after he graduated high school in Sedan, Kansas. He had joined the Air Force but had to wait six months on a delayed entry. The Sedan chief of police approached Warring to ask if he would serve as a midnight patrolman until his active military duty began.

“I was kind of an ornery kid, and the local police of Sedan knew me well,” Warring said. “I thought it was a joke that he would trust me like that, but it made a huge impact and because a person of authority believed in me, I took it to heart.”

After he served four years in the Air Force, he went to work as a correctional officer with the Kansas Department of Corrections. He became a SWAT sergeant and was employed there for five years.

In 1995, Warring began his career with in Bartlesville as a patrolman. During his time with BPD, he has worked as a patrolman, a DARE officer, field training officer, SWAT officer for 12 years, as a detective for more than 10 years and was promoted to sergeant.

“My favorite assignment has been as a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division,” Warring said. “As a detective I have been able to spend time on cases and … help victims and their families get justice, but also start a process of healing.

Frontier Pool to open June 6 with safety guidelines

Bartlesville residents will be able to splash around and cool off when Frontier Pool opens on June 6.

The city, in conjunction with the YMCA, has been working to ready the pool on a short deadline with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

A few changes will be in store this summer to keep COVID-19 at bay.

• Fewer tables and chairs will be available, and they have been spread out more.

• The capacity of people at Frontier, which has been 360 in the past, will be reduced by 25% to 50%, according to the health department, said Victoria Gammon, aquatics director for the YMCA.

• Bathrooms, tables and chairs and all touched surfaces will be disinfected and sanitized frequently.

Gammon said the pool water is very safe, as chlorine is a natural sanitizer against COVID-19.

“What we have to worry about is people outside the pool, coming and going and interacting with each other,” she said.

“We’re still looking at protocol for extra safety. That’s the kicker.”

Impact of May 2019 flooding still felt today

The days of rescuing horses in fields, people in homes and kittens at Washington County SPCA from ever rising flood waters are still close in the memory banks for Washington County residents who watched the Caney River and area creeks rise up to overtake the land in May 2019.

The whole experience is more than a memory for Kary Cox, Washington County Emergency Management director, who is still trying to navigate cost estimates and repairs for infrastructure in some parts of the county that remain saturated to the core a year later. The rainy spring of 2019 turned into a rainy year that has continued into 2020. The crisis point hit May 21, 2019, and continued for a week, but the difficulties are ongoing today.

“We are still not done yet (with last year’s flood),” Cox said. “We don’t have a total yet on damage. A lot of those areas we have not been able to get in there to get estimates and make repairs because it is still so saturated.”

In Bartlesville alone, more than 80 structures were damaged as the mighty Caney overflowed its banks ultimately cresting at 19.1 feet. The water had nowhere to go for a while, so it stuck around. Some roads in the Copan Lake area were underwater for close to 60 days. Soft spots in those roads continue to appear as the impact of water damage makes itself known, Cox said.

Meanwhile, in the southern part of the county, a bridge remains washed out and road repairs cannot be completed because the ground remains too saturated. Crews will come in and put gravel down in some spots, but everything washes away before more work can be completed, Cox said.

For some residents, there is a longer, winding road to home all these months later. There might be an extra five to six miles in their commute until a needed bridge replacement is completed.

