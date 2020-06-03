Carl F. White, 80, of Choctaw, passed from this life Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1939, to Gordon and Ila (Miles) White in Tecumseh.

Carl was raised in Tecumseh and attended Tecumseh Public Schools. He graduated with the class of 1957 from Tecumseh High School.

Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

He married Carolyn June White on Aug. 23, 1960, in Tecumseh. They were married for nearly 58 years before her passing on July 29, 2018.

Carl was an entrepreneur. He founded, owned and operated White Mechanical Services, Carl White Enterprises and White Safety Equipment.

Carl loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the companionship of his dogs. He was a John Wayne fan. He was passionate about customer service and made every stranger into a friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn White; son, Carl Eugene White; grandson, Branden White; his parents, Gordon and Ila White; and his brother, Gordon White.

Those left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Donna Hinkle, Diane Myers and Amy (Charles) Hindman; one son, Kevin (Wendy) White; 11 grandchildren, Amity Stevens, Jamie (James) Crum, Philip (Heather) Myers, Courtney White, Zachary Hindman, Haylee Hinkle, Dakota Hindman, Cody White, Dalton (Kayli) White, Madison (Levi Ready) White and Cade White; 12 great-grandchildren, Hunter Myers, Presley Myers, Ryatt White, Easton Myers, Addi Ready, Jameson Crum, Sawyer Lohman, Everleigh Lohman, Ellis Lohman, Kason White, Branton Glover and Leighton White; two sisters, Donna White Britton and Jan White Parker; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 4, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Bethel Church, 3254 N. Choctaw Road, Choctaw, with Dr. Dick Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.