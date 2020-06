GROVE - A fatality collision occurred on Friday, May 29 that claimed the lift of a Jay resident.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on County Road South 594, Ricky Hardee, 51, of Miami was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram and pulling a fifth-wheel trailer up a hill while Allen Beck, 40, of Jay was watching. The trailer rolled backwards over Beck, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Grove EMS.

The accident was investigated by three State Troopers, Grove EMS, Grove Fire, and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.