David Leland Bole

David Leland Bole was born April 10, 1938 to Catherine Sharp (Nowlin) and James Leland Bole in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 with family by his side.

He attended Bartlesville College High and graduated in 1956. David attended The University of Oklahoma where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and graduated in the first class of the Petroleum Land Management Program in 1961. He met his future wife, Joanne Cowen of Shawnee, Oklahoma, at OU and they were married on August 27, 1958. During college he was a member of Army ROTC and upon graduation served in the United States Army Artillery Division – Big Red One.

Throughout his 50-year career in oil and gas, David was a tireless networker and business builder. He held numerous leadership roles in prominent companies starting as a landman with Humble Oil in Ardmore, Oklahoma. His career with Humble took him to Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Houston. He left Humble in 1968 to join Merrill Lynch in Oklahoma City where he eventually became national product manager for oil and gas investments in New York City. Returning to Oklahoma City, he was co-founder and president of Edwards & Leach Oil Co. Later, he went to Pittsburgh to work for Equitable Resources. Moving back to Houston, he became managing director at Randall & Dewey and ultimately retired from Quantum Energy Partners.

David was active in many industry associations including AAPL, TIPRO and IPAA. He was honored to receive the IPAA Leadership Award in 2004. He served on the Sarkeys Energy Center board of directors and the advisory board for the Energy Management program at Price College of Business at OU. While living in Oklahoma City he served as president of the Putnam City School District Board of Education. David and Joanne were active in their Christian faith and most recently members of Christ the King Presbyterian in Houston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Nowlin Bole. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, his three children Julia Atherton (Robert) of Tulsa, OK, David Bole Jr. (Jodi) of Austin, TX, and Steve Bole (Maggie) of Austin, TX; and his seven grandchildren, Garrett Atherton (Allison), Laura Thurman (Allen), Leslie Atherton, Evan and Anabelle Bole, and Gabi and Lucas Bole; and one great-grandchild, Parker Thurman.

David loved being surrounded by family and friends and attending OU football games. He was a dynamic and generous man and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. The family is grateful for the quality care given to David by many dedicated medical professionals during his illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in memory of David Bole to Christ the King Presbyterian in Houston, Texas.

www.stanleysfuneralhome.com