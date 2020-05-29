Joseph Donald “Don” Bryant

Don Bryant, 85, Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

Joseph Donald Bryant was born August 26, 1934 at Centralia, Oklahoma to Theodore Orville Bryant and Oma Irene (Lane) Bryant. Don began his formal education at Centralia, later attending Tar Valley and North Blue Mound, north of Picher, Oklahoma. He returned to graduate from Centralia High School. Don married the love of his life, Vera Lee Hawkins on June 17, 1955 at Miami, Oklahoma. On December 17, 1956 he started a 34-year career in telephone service, 27 with Southwestern Bell and seven with AT&T, before retiring November 1, 1990. The Bryants moved to Bartlesville in 1962 and have made their home here, since.

Don was a former Board member of Southwestern Bell Credit Union and was an avid hunter & fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vera Bryant of the home; one son, Rusty Bryant of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a daughter, Teresa Nash and her husband, Bob of DeSoto, Kansas; two grandsons, Kevin Bryant and his wife, Jolene and Austin Bryant, both of Bartlesville, as well as four great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Gerald Bryant.

A small, private graveside burial with be held 10am, Thursday, May 28. The family will schedule a public memorial service at a later date. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com.