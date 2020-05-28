Central

Arcadia: May 26. Elevation normal, water 71 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits around points, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around points, riprap and rocks. Channel and blue catfish fair on dough bait, minnows and punch bait around points, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: May 26. Elevation below normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around points, main lake and inlet. White bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points and inlet. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: May 25. Elevation normal, water 72. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass and white bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, shrimp and worms along channels, riprap and shorelines. Redear sunfish good on worms in coves. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 74 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along the dam and around rocks. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, flukes and shrimp along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and worms in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points and standing timber. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: May 25. Elevation dropping, water 71 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Drum fair. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Bell Cow: May 25. Elevation normal, water 75 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, rocks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait around docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits around points and rocks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: May 26. Elevation normal, water 70 and murky. Crappie and striped bass hybrids fair on hair jigs, jigs, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs around docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: May 25. Elevation normal, water 74 and stained. Flathead and channel catfish slow on live bait and sunfish along the da and weed beds. Crappie slow on minnows around docks and along the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures along weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: May 25. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, live bait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: May 26. Elevation above normal, water 60s and extremely murky due to recent rains. Waters in Dry Creek and Rattlesnake are clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shorelines and in coves. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms below the dam, along creek channels, docks, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 70 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Flooded conditions continue to exist. Many public access points are closed due to high water. Boaters should use extreme caution. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along flats, river channel and shallows. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad and spoons below the dam and in the main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: May 26. Elevation well above normal, water 60s and murky. Recent rains have sent debris from Elk River. Fishing activity has decreased below the dam due to increased water elevation. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shorelines and in coves. Crappie good on crankbaits, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms along creek channels, docks, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, shallows and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels, creek channels, flats, shorelines and in coves. Bluegill excellent on crickets, jigs, spoons and worms along shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: May 26. Elevation above normal, water 67 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: May 25. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits and minnows along creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along the river channel, rocks, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: May 25. Elevation 7 3/4 ft. above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, flats, river channel, river mouth, rocks, shallows and shorelines. White bass, striped bass and striped bass hybrids good on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, main lake, riprap and bridges. Crappie fair on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, around brush structure, riprap and bridges. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jigs along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. River flow is still at 3700 CFS around the clock and could go higher depending on rain. Lake elevation above the dam is currently 4 ft. above normal. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 67 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish good on shad below the dam. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs along creek channels and riprap. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: May 23. Elevation normal, water 70s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: May 25. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits around brush structure. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and plastic baits at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Saugeye less than 18 inches must be immediately returned to the water. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Nobel County.

Spavinaw: May 24. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, shorelines and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 68-70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around docks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Flathead catfish good on cut bait and sunfish along flats and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: May 25. Elevation rising, water 72 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad below the dam and discharge. Flathead catfish good on live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam and along the flats. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: May 25. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye and white bass good on crankbaits in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: May 25. Elevation slightly below normal with all gates closed, water lower 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait in deep water. Walleye fair on live bait close to rocks at the dam. Crappie fair on small jigs around fishing docks. Catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait on the north side of the lake. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, Kool-aid and garlic scented spam along channels, dam and rocks. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: May 23. Elevation 3/4 ft. above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on topwater lures, shaky head lures and flukes. Smallmouth bass being caught on topwater lures. Crappie good on around docks and being caught on jigs and minnows moving back into summer patterns. White bass excellent from surface to 15 ft. off points. Catfish good on cut bait and sponge baits. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on jigs, minnows and small lures in coves, around points and sandbars. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad, shad and worms below the dam and along the dam. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crickets, small lures and worms along riprap, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 63 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: May 24. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in the discharge, main lake, river channel and in coves. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along riprap, inlet, weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 22. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, plastic baits, PowerBait and tube jigs along channels and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: May 22. Elevation below normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad and stinkbait along creek channels and river channel. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: May 26. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. Smallmouth bass fair on jigs and minnows along flats, main lake, riprap and in coves. Crappie and white bass good on minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: May 22. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on grubs and jigs along shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: May 22. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, jigs, shad and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake and river mouth. Crappie fair on goldfish, jigs and minnows below the dam, around standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 69. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 22. Elevation rising, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing on the lake is great right now but rising water might change fish patterns. White bass good on Alabama rigs, grubs, jigs, live bait and minnows along flats, sandbars, shallows and shorelines. White bass are being caught from the bank on ghost minnows and small baits. Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures along flats and points. Striper are surface feeding in the early mornings and late evenings. Gizzard shad are the best bait for filling a limit right now. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and shad in the main lake, along river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Blue cats are biting well in the mouth of the river and flooded areas of the lake on cut bait. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 74 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, shrimp and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, flats, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: May 26. Elevation below normal, water upper 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, minnows and rogues along the dam, docks, rocks and in coves. Crappie and white bass excellent on jigs and minnows along the dam, docks, rocks and in coves. Channel catfish excellent on minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, flats, river channel, river mouth, shallows and in coves. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: May 26. Elevation normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and Saugeye good trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 8-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: May 26. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water low to mid 70s and extremely stirred up with the recent rains. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. The spillway is open and running. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Walleye and Saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam, riprap and spillway along the dam, riprap and spillway. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.