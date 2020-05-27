As all but a few counties across the state have all been affected by positive COVID-19 cases, Pottawatomie County sits at number 18 in the positive case reports — showing 57 cases, but holding at four deaths; of the county's positive cases, 50 have reportedly recovered, according to coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Oklahoma County has remained at the top of the list, marking 1,216 cases and 58 deaths. Tulsa County data confirms 935 cases, with a death count at 47. Posted at number three is Texas County, showing 890 cases and five deaths. The fourth highest-ranking county is directly to the west — Cleveland County has experienced 493 cases so far, with 37 deaths. There are 19 counties reporting more than 50 cases; 24 counties in the state are still showing eight or fewer positive cases.

State

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 6,137 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma; 941 have been hospitalized since the pandemic reached the area.

As of Tuesday, an additional seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported between May 22 and 24 — but no death occurred in the last 24 hours — bringing the total to 318.

Two deaths were reported in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.

Three deaths were reported in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group, a female in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.

One death was reported in Grady County, a female in the 36-49 age group.

One death was reported in Jackson County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There have been 318 total COVID-19-related deaths in the state tallied so far.

Testing

New regional drive-thru testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Testing requirements and capacity varies by location

Drive-thru testing is being offered at Pottawatomie County Health Department, 1904 Gordon Cooper Drive, by appointment only. Call (405) 273-2157 for an appointment.

Nation

Across the country, more than one million and a half cases — 1,662,414 — have been tallied across the country as of Tuesday; 98,261 resulting in death. Thirty states have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, according to cdc.gov.

Stay informed

For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc-gov or coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For more information about local guidelines, visit shawneeok.org.

For more information about state guidelines, visit ok.gov.

For more information about federal guidelines, visit whitehouse.gov.

Also, watch updates at news-star.com.