Earl Floyd Russell, 85, longtime Shawnee resident, passed from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at the Fairview Cemetery at 1400 N. Center Ave. in Shawnee, with Rev. Carl Whitfield officiating.

Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole is in charge of funeral arrangements.