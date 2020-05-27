As of this advisory, there are 6,229 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are four additional deaths. None of them occurred since May 26 and all died between March 25 and May 25:

– two in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group;

– two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.

There are 322 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsConfirmed Positive Cases6,229*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date172,409*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date179,842**Currently Hospitalized156Total Cumulative Hospitalizations962Deaths in the Past 24 hours0Total Cumulative Deaths322

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health