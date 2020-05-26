GROVE - Nuance Interior Designs and Second Chance Animal Rescue invite you to give an animal a forever home! Nuance Interior Designs has a heart for animals and believes in the mission of Grove’s Second Chance Pet Rescue. To raise awareness for Second Chance and sponsor pet adoption, Nuance Interior Designs is covering all adoption fees for the month of June.

It is widely known that the Coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted small businesses and individuals. However, its impact on pets and adoptions often goes unnoticed. Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake has experienced a negative financial impact, and due to required closure, a decrease in adoptions.

Second Chance Pet Rescue is a not-for-profit, no-kill animal shelter serving the Grand Lake area. Second Chance has a proven track record of positively impacting animals in our area. In 2019, the shelter rescued 767 dogs, facilitated 223 adoptions, and transferred 565 dogs to areas with high demand for adoption. The shelter relies on donations, adoption fees, and their Thrift Store sales for funding operations. However, due to COVID-19, the Thrift Store was required to close. This loss of revenue has not gone unnoticed. This organization is worthy of our support. To assist Second Chance and help families more easily adopt a pet, Nuance is covering all adoption fees in June.

Many well-respected organizations such as ASPCA and Maddie’s Fund have conducted research proving the success of fee-waived adoptions. These promoted adoptions have the same home screening requirements as those with fees, ensuring that pets go to loving homes.

Pet adoptions are near and dear to the heart of Nuance’s owner and designer, Amber Benson. She and her husband have rescued many dogs over the years. Their 6 dogs, Harrison, Aspen, Maddox, Bobo, Harriet, and Max are loved deeply and add so much happiness to their home. Amber and the rest of the Nuance staff believe all pets deserve such loving treatment and want to thank you in advance for your support. To give all pets this much love and to join in Nuance Interior Designs' mission, please consider adopting from Second Chance Pet Rescue in June.

Come to Second Chance Pet Rescue and adopt your new furry family member! If you are unable to adopt a pet but would like to help this wonderful organization, donations can be made to Second Chance. They welcome both monetary and pet supply donations. Second Chance is open Wednesday through Friday 12-5 p.m. and on Saturdays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. They are located at 64301 E 290 Road and may be reached at 918-786-7630.