The Following Items Were Filed May 15 To May 21, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Felonies

Baker, Michael Caleb, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property

Blodgett, Brandi Lynn, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property

Hodges, Jordan, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property

Jackson, Colton Alexander, Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Lunsford, Larry Joe, Endeavoring To Perform Act of Violence

Misdemeanors

Hignite, Billy Ray, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Jahuey Simon, Edgar I, Failure To Carry Security Verification Form

Labby, Jeremy Lance, Leaving Scene of Accident Damaged Fixture

Protective Orders

Cole, Angelette Dayonne Vs. Cole, Ronald Terry

Marriage Licenses

Barbee, Danny Joe and Frost, Shannon Marie

Bighorse, Kyle Edward and Dry, Brittaney Candelle

Caughman, Michael Darren and Sloan, Melissa Marie

Cooper, Gerald Dean and Mcvey, Paula I.

Rhinehouse, Jahsiyah Delon and Leaf, Deverie Makenzie

Mullin, John Michael and Lennemann, Tabatha Lee

Phillips, Cody Ryan and Morton, Melanie Elaine

Stockton, Christopher James and Thurman, Melissa Ann