William Boyd Pope, 63, of Macomb, has passed away.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m.to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday, May 28.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Mack Peercy officiating. Burial will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, groups of 50 or fewer will be limited to attended funerals, which includes church services as well as chapel services and graveside services with social distancing. Please join the celebration of William Pope’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

