Connie Sue Baker, age 87, of Grove, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 25, 1932 in Grove the daughter of Jessie Charles and Zelma Florence (LaFon) Duffield. On February 28, 1951 she was united in marriage to Bob G. Baker, who preceded her in death on May 11, 1998. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Jack C. Duffield and Junior Nichols.

Surviving are one son, Randy Gene Baker and his wife Katie of Exeter, Missouri; two daughters, Janice Rae Sala and her husband Ron of Grove and Christy LaFonna Holenda and her husband Jeff of Cassville, Missouri; one brother, Bill Duffield and his wife Jane Ann of Grove; one sister, Barbara Carter of Claremore; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Connie grew up and received her education in Grove where she graduated from high school. For a few years she lived in Pineville, Missouri and traveled with her husband on construction. For several years she lived in Shell Knob, Missouri when her husband ran the rock quarry there. She then moved to Cassville for a while and later returned to Grove to make her home.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Painter Cemetery in Shell Knob under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor David Donaldson will conduct the services.

