Daisy Isiebell Myers was born on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1929, to Clarence Denton Plumlee and Mattie Myrtle Fielding Plumlee Bray. Daisy passed from this earthly life on Tuesday, May 20, 2020, to life eternal with her Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ at the age of 90.

Born in Tulsa during the height of the Great Depression, Daisy served her country during WWII and the Vietnam War, employed with the Civil Service. During WWII she packed parachutes at Tinker AFB in Midwest City. During the Vietnam era she served in material processing where she performed inventory control, operated forklifts and drove large trucks. Daisy went on to successfully retire from the Civil Service at Tinker AFB.

Daisy was a resident of Norman for 40-plus years. Prior to that she resided in Shawnee. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Norman. When asked, Daisy would proudly say her greatest legacy were her three children, who are all followers of Christ.

Survivors include her sister, Jewel Morse of Weatherford, Texas; her three children, Cheryl Hewett of Edmond, Steven Myers and his wife Myrna of Heber Springs, Arkansas, and Larry Myers and his wife Wanda of Norman; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Hazel Juanita Anderson and her brother Alvin Robert Plumlee.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 44909 Highway 3, Shawnee, OK 74801.

Services are under the direction of Tribute Memorial Care, Norman.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to your local church. Please share your condolences at www.tribute.care.