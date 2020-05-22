Due to COVID-19 concerns the Shawnee Police Department has decided to cancel its annual Cops N Kids event.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, though the department didn't want to, it feels the best choice is to cancel this year's festivities to keep the community safe.

"Our event has grown to such a size and the amount of activities, number of agencies and community organizations that love to come and interact with the kid (that) it would be impossible to keep social distancing for 2020," Lozano said.

However, Lozano said though the 2020 Cops N Kids is canceled, the police department is already in the planning stages of next year's event.

"We look forward to seeing everyone again," Lozano said. "Mark your calendars for August 28, 2021. We will see you all then. Stay safe, but have fun."