Members of the Shawnee Lions Club have been providing food to health care workers for the last several weeks and they have continued their help by providing food to the workers of The Regency and Primrose Retirement Community.

According to Shawnee Lions Club President Greg Arbuckle, members Kelli James and Dr. Mitch Wolf delivered some snacks to the workers at The Regency on Bryan Street May 15.

In addition to The Regency, Arbuckle said he visited Primrose Retirement Community and delivered snacks to the employees.