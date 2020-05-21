GROVE - The Heavenly Angels House (HAH) understands the power of giving and receiving.

HAH has recently received several generous gifts from the Grove community to aid in HAH’s work.

Gifts Received by HAH

The first gift given to HAH was given by a family who had heard of the needs of operation for HAH. The family of Helen Robinson donated several large items to HAH, according to Cindie Kees, who is the Founder and Executive Director.

“These items can all be used by patient in hospice care. Helen’s family are so appreciative of the wonderful, professional and compassionate care given to Helen by the local ‘Good Shepherd Hospice’,” said Kees.

The second gift given to HAH was the use of a storage unit at Ridgerunner Storage. Kees says that the unit will be used to store the items given by the Robertson family. Owner Jim Arnold had no hesitation in helping HAH and his friend board member Walters.

The third and final gift given, was a sponsored membership, from Har-Ber Village and the new museum Director Nicole Reynolds.

“[We are] so exited to continue growing this relationship, as Har-Ber Village walking tail is the site for our annual fundraiser,” said Kees.

Kees also said that she hopes that the community will come out to the fundraiser on Saturday, October 17.

Giving Back to the Community

HAH provided a breakfast for the veterans at Post 178, under the charge of Commander Lee Cathey.

“We are truly blessed to give back to a community who gives so much to so many,” said Kees. “This Grove community giving and receiving means, support, friendships and love that fuels a great deal of gratitude from the HAH board, supporters and ambassadors. HAH extends our gratitude in receiving so much and reciprocate by extending right back to many in our community.”

More About HAH

HAH is a local social hospice home, which provides compassionate and loving care to the individual and their families at end-of-life without charge for services. The non-profit’s mission is to those who are in their last month of life to ‘pass with dignity when the option to die at home is not possible’.

The local board members are made up of Jonell Gibson, Jalonda Husong, Ron Walters, Cindy Clark and Cindie Kees.

For more information on HAH, visit www.heavenlyangelshouse.org.