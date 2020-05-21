Gary Steven “Steve” Kennedy, age 68 of Shawnee, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020,in Shawnee.

He was born June 11, 1951, in Shawnee to Eulyus Eugene and Stella Juanita (Click) Kennedy.

Steve was raised in Tecumseh and graduated with the Tecumseh Class of 1969.

Steve attended Oklahoma State University.

He married Catherine “Cathy” Newsom in Shawnee on April 20, 1973.

Steve worked as an engine mechanic supervisor at Tinker Air Force Base for many years, retiring in 2009.

He enjoyed working on small engines and gardening. Steve loved coaching his girls’ softball teams. His favorite thing in life was his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cathy of the home; two daughters, Kellie Kennedy of Shawnee and Stephanie Lawrence of Tecumseh; two grandchildren, David Lawrence and Jade Lawrence; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Nita and Steve Burke and Twila Stewart; one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Shelley Kennedy; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, May 22, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Todd Tiffin of First Church of God, Tecumseh, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

