MUSKOGEE - The Eastern Oklahoma Library System is pleased to launch the Eastern Oklahoma Library System app to help patrons access many of the features and services of the library system available during in-person visits. In addition, the library system is resuming curbside service as of May 11.

Curbside pickup restarts at all Eastern Oklahoma Library System branches

Patrons can put books, DVDs, video games, hotspots, launchpads, audiobooks and magazines on hold through the EOLS website. Once the items are ready, patrons can come and pick the items up.

“We are so happy to be able to resume curbside pickup for our patrons,” said Mary Moroney, Eastern Oklahoma Library System executive director. “We want to connect them with the materials that they need. And this is the first step for us to be able to do that again.”

In addition to curbside pickup of physical library resources, patrons can continue to utilize the library branches’ free WIFI from the parking lots, and they can print and fax materials using the PrintOn app, sending materials to the chosen library for curbside pickup as well.

New Eastern Oklahoma Library System App

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System app is available for both iOS and Android platforms, and it is available now for free download through smart phone app stores.

“We are so excited to launch this incredible resource available for free for all of our patrons,” Moroney said. “This robust app will allow our patrons to check to see if a book they want is available, find the nearest library and even download eBooks and eAudio to listen and read from their portable devices. We are thrilled to be able to provide this new, digital resource right now.”

While the app has been in development for months, Moroney said she knows the app will be even more beneficial to EOLS patrons now, given social distancing guidelines related to the ongoing efforts to minimize the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are missing our patrons so much right now,” Moroney said. “And this is a way they can still access a lot of what we have to offer while we adjust how we serve them. I am grateful we had this app in development, not knowing what a connection it would be for our patrons when it was released. The app is integral to our ability to serve our community now through these uncharted waters, and it will be such a partner for us to serve patrons as we transition back to person-to-person service.”

On the app, users can:

• Scan book barcodes to see if an EOLS library has a copy available for loan;

• Find the nearest EOLS library;

• Manage specific accounts, outstanding loans and more;

• Download and read eBooks and listen to eAudiobooks;

• Interact with the EOLS community and individual branch social media pages;

• Find out about upcoming events and,

• Access online resources.

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System serves patrons through 15 libraries in six different counties. The app will serve patrons throughout the system. For more information about the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, visit eols.org.

About Eastern Oklahoma Library System

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System is a multi-county organization providing public library service through 15 libraries in six counties.

The roots of this service date back to the early 1900s as regional community groups came together to organize book collections and reading groups. These early efforts grew into local libraries, most of which struggled to serve their communities with limited funds.

The Oklahoma Library Systems Act of 1967 allowed libraries to work together to improve library services and resources by establishing library systems. Starting in Muskogee County, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System radiated out to include Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, McIntosh and Sequoyah counties.

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System continues to grow and adapt to meet the changing information needs of the communities that it serves.