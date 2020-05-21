Jeannette Bennett

Jeannette Evelyn Bennett, 98, of Bartlesville, died Monday. No services will be held at this time. Cremation has been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary King

Mary Nell King, 79, of Whippoorwill, died Friday.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Thursday and 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Friday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.